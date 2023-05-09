Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter Primary Care Network notices patient health checks falling off priority list

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
May 10 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jannine Lacey, 58, put her health on the backburner and now she's unemployed. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Jannine Lacey, 58, put her health on the backburner and now she's unemployed. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Jannine Lacey, 58, put her health on the backburner and now she's unemployed and struggling with bills because of it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.