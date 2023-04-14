Ironman Tyson Frizell shows Knights officials he's playing for keeps

Tyson Frizell is in the form of his career and making an irresistible case to have his contract extended beyond the end of this season as rival clubs circle the veteran Newcastle back-rower.
So impressive has been Frizell's start to the season, it's understood he is back on the radar of Blues coach Brad Fittler and in the mix for a possible Origin recall, along with teammate Daniel Saifiti.
His chase of runaway Warriors winger Edward Kosi to help prevent a try last Sunday epitomised the inspirational leader he has become at the club. Not surprisingly, his form hasn't gone unnoticed elsewhere with at least two NRL clubs strongly considering making a play for him.
Currently on a deal worth $700,000, Frizell may have to take a pay cut to remain a Knight, but he now seems settled in Newcastle.
If you were picking a Queensland side late last season on form, it's hard to imagine Dane Gagai would have featured despite his stellar representative career for the Maroons.
His defence for the Knights in particular became such an issue, there were calls for him to be pushed out to the wing or dumped from the side altogether.
But whatever coach Adam O'Brien did over the pre-season to generate much-needed passion, resolve and fighting spirit within his squad has rubbed off on Gagai more than most. After missing the opening round through injury, the veteran centre has been outstanding. His form reversal will no doubt have put a smile on the face of Maroons coach Billy Slater.
It's still three weeks away but the bye can't come quick enough for the Knights with some players set to be nursed through the next couple of games with niggling injuries.
Prop Daniel Saifiti is still feeling the effects of the shoulder dislocation he suffered a few weeks ago and needs constant physio while halfback Jackson Hastings is managing leg and hamstring issues. As a result, he has handed over the goalkicking duties to Lachie Miller while Phoenix Crossland did most of the general-play kicking last Sunday against the Warriors because Hastings carried a tight hamstring into the contest.
First it was Dom Young and Bailey Hodgson, then Kai Pearce-Paul and Will Pryce.
But the Knights' English raids haven't stopped with the men.
Newcastle are set to announce the signing of English international Georgia Roche to a multi-year-deal to play in the NRLW competition this season..
Roche a 22-year-old five-eighth who has played 10 times for England, won the inaugural Woman of Steel award as a teenager in 2018.
With Kirra Dibb reportedly on the move, Roche is expected to form a formidable scrum-base pairing with halfback Jesse Southwell.
Southwell and her sister Hannah will be confirmed as signing new multi-year deals with the Knights, while the likes of Caitlan Johnston, Olivia Higgins, Kayla Romaniuk and Tayla Predebon will all be at the club again.
Fresh from signing what some have labelled the first $1 million contract in women's rugby league, Tamika Upton will spearhead Newcastle's bid for a place in the NSW women's semi-finals today in a final-round clash against the Sharks at Charlestown. The Knights need to win by at least 22 points to qualify for the semi-finals.
Ex-Sydney Roosters hooker Malachi Smith shapes as a key player for the Knights against his old club in today's SG Ball (under-19s) semi-final in Sydney. Smith was granted a release by the Roosters to link with Newcastle earlier this season but, as part of the deal, wasn't permitted to play against his former club when the two sides drew 36-all when they last met a few weeks ago. But the ban does not apply to the finals. Also today, the Knights take on Canberra in a Tarsha Gale Cup semi-final.
Only the most ardent Knights fan would have even heard the name Temple Kalepo. But the former Warriors hooker, who is yet to feature in the NRL and has played just two games in the past 18 months, could potentially change that following Jayden Brailey's season-ending injury last Sunday. Kalepo, who turns 22 next month, is only two games back from an injury nightmare in 2021 that sidelined him all last season. But he is crafty and has shown positive signs at training that if he can get some games and big minutes under his belt and stay injury-free, he could get a chance in the NRL at some stage this season.
Knights utility Phoenix Crossland opened his account with a starring role against the Warriors on Easter Sunday but it was in-form Tyson Frizell who picked up the major points and made the biggest dent in fullback Lachie Miller's lead. Miller was just pipped for the minor points by Crossland and Dane Gagai.
Rd 6: Knights v Warriors
3 Tyson Frizell, 2 Phoenix Crossland, 1 Dane Gagai
Standings: 10 Lachie Miller, 6 Tyson Frizell, 3 Jackson Hastings, Leo Thompson, Dane Gagai, 2 Kalyn Ponga, Tyson Gamble, Greg Marzhew, Phoenix Crossland, 1 Daniel Saifiti, Lachlan Fitzgibbon, Dom Young.
