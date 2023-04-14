Ironman Tyson Frizell shows Knights officials he's playing for keeps

Only the most ardent Knights fan would have even heard the name Temple Kalepo. But the former Warriors hooker, who is yet to feature in the NRL and has played just two games in the past 18 months, could potentially change that following Jayden Brailey's season-ending injury last Sunday. Kalepo, who turns 22 next month, is only two games back from an injury nightmare in 2021 that sidelined him all last season. But he is crafty and has shown positive signs at training that if he can get some games and big minutes under his belt and stay injury-free, he could get a chance in the NRL at some stage this season.

