Savings help for small businesses to meet cost-of-living crunch

Beevo is helping time-poor Australian small businesses ensure they are getting competitive deals on their essential services. Picture Shutterstock

Story in partnership with Beevo.



Talk to most small business owners about what keeps them awake at night and top of the list is probably cash flow, employees, and keeping customers happy.

Often pushed way down their ever-growing to-do list is the task of keeping an eye on the costs of the important essential services that keep the wheels turning, like electricity, eftpos, phones, internet, commercial waste.



These days, with small businesses being squeezed from many directions, making sure they're not paying more than necessary for these services is crucial. But most owners don't have the time needed to search for better deals - deals that could save them thousands.

"Most small business owners start their business because they're passionate about something they're expert at," said James Nooney, CEO of Beevo, an Australian company on a mission to ease pressure for businesses by taking the chore of managing these essential services off their shoulders. For free.



"What they're not experts at is finding the most cost-effective electricity provider or telco partner or for all of the other critical services. But if they're not being careful and reviewing these arrangements regularly they could be wasting money."

Beevo currently services more than 50,000 businesses, collectively saving them millions of dollars a year by hunting down competitive rates on services from electricity and gas, to cleaning and small business finance.



As well as locating good deals, Beevo organises connections and also steps in to resolve any issues with a service to ensure downtime is kept to a minimum.

One big stress-relieving part of Beevo's service is its policy of dedicated account managers, based on the ground in Australia.



"These owners don't have time to waste being passed from person to person," Mr Nooney said.



"With Beevo they always have the same person who really gets to know their business. Customers say it's like having an extra staff member, but one they don't have to pay."