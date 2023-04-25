Newcastle Herald

National Folk Festival is for hearing new music, making new friends

By Alex Morris
Updated April 25 2023 - 1:05pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sisters Brittany Haas on fiddle and Natalie Haas on cello on Sunday afternoon at the National Folk Festival. Picture by Alex Morris
Sisters Brittany Haas on fiddle and Natalie Haas on cello on Sunday afternoon at the National Folk Festival. Picture by Alex Morris

The Easter long weekend took me to Canberra, my first time to the National Folk Fest or the "The Folkie" or "The National"; I heard it called both.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.