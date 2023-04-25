MEREWETHER captain Sam Rouse praised the fight shown by the Greens after they rallied to over-run Wanderers 22-17 in an emotion-driven Anzac Day Hunter Rugby blockbuster in front of more than 3000 people at Townson Oval yesterday.
The Greens honoured two of their founding players and diggers, Private Aub Jones and Sergeant Jack Croft, on the biggest day in Hunter Rugby outside of the grand final.
"We were flat in the first half. I think the build up got to us," Rouse said. "Big crowd, emotional day. It was hectic."
But, as they have done for the past 18 months, Merewether found a way to win.
Wanderers flew out of the box. Powered by a dominant set piece, the visitors struck in the third minute. After mauling the ball 25 metres from a lineout, they went left and Luke Simmons threw a cut out pass for winger Harry Sainsbury to touch down.
The Greens replied in the 10th minute when they broke clear from near halfway before Jayden Hetherington carried two players across the tryline.
Wanderers' forwards took control. They won a tight head in 35th minute and three phases later prop Adam Rayner burrowed over. Simmons converted for 12-5.
Merewether fly-half Sam Bright landed a penalty on the stroke of half-time for 12-8.
The Greens introduced lock Kade Robinson and No.8 Lachy Milton at half-time.
Last season's grand final heroes changed momentum. They provided go forward, strengthened the set piece and allowed the Greens to get back to their game - recycling quick ball and send it wide.
The tactic, coupled with a series of mistakes by Wanderers, turned the tide.
Wanderers failed to find touch with a penalty, Merewether counter-attacked and three phases later, Bright crossed under the sticks to put the home side ahead 15-12.
All of a sudden, the Two Blues struggled to get out of their own end.
Merewether made them pay for another mistake in the 70th minute after they stole a lineout ball. Milton held up a pass on the inside for Rouse to race 30 metres and open a 22-12 advantage.
Wanderers hit back late with a try to Marcus Christensen but it was too little too late.
"I said if we won by a point I would have been happy," Merewether coach Tony Munro said. "We knew they were gong to be big and tough and try to roll through us. We played into their hands in the first half. At the break, we gave them three things to focus on and they did it."
Wanderers coach Trevor Hefren couldn't fault the effort of the Two Blues.
"Our execution, at times, let us down," he said. "We are still heading towards a new way of playing, and we are not quite there yet."
"When we controlled the ball, we controlled the game. Our defence was good but a couple of lapses in concentration cost us."
