Newcastle is a strong and proud union town and workers united in solidarity on Sunday (April 30) for the annual May Day parade.
A focus this year was union support for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, as reported in today's Newcastle Herald (May 1).
Our 16-page feature printed in the Newcastle Herald on Saturday (April 29) and here online showcases the many unions representing tens of thousands of workers in the region.
You can read our #Uniontown - May Day 2023 feature here.
