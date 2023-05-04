Sandra Lindsay has trouble talking about her late son in front of strangers, but she can still feel him in every corner of the store they built together on the corner of Hunter and National Park streets.
When she turns the light out at the end of the day, she's sure he's still wandering sale floor, tinkering with the instruments and filling the place with his legacy.
It is the first time Ms Lindsay has steered the Musos Corner 'May the Fourth' sale without her son, whose inspiration 15 years ago turned a music store sale into a key event on the Newcastle musicians' social calendar.
It had been a year of fire, and then a year of floods and storms that saw the Pasha Bulker run aground on Nobbys, and in 2008, Andrew Lindsay was coming home from London to get married with an idea for a Star Wars-inspired sale event at his family's store. The rules were simple enough; you could score a bargain if you knew where to look - some rare and unique instruments would be marked down by as much as 90 per cent - but it was first come, first served, and you had to shop in store.
Ms Lindsay has shopkeeping in the blood - she remembers growing up in Scotland, sneaking into the bombed-out buildings of her neighbourhood to play shop. But even she could not have anticipated what her son's sale would become.
Young musicians - some still in school - sleeping rough outside the store for days just to save their spot. They came with guitars to wile away the hours, and struck up a carefully adhered-to culture of the line.
In the smaller store, across the road from the current premises, the crew manning the registers on sale day would allow shoppers inside in groups of 10 to manage the rush, but now the larger shop can handle much more. Still, the tradition of the first 10 through the door on May 4 hold and the shoppers keep a gentleman's agreement not to snake another muso's prize.
As she watches the shoppers looking out for each other, sometimes calling out finds from across the store, Ms Lindsay thinks of her son.
"He had a great way with people," she said, remembering the countless times he would ask her to call up someone's parents and reassure them because a friend was going through a rough patch he wanted to make sure they were ok, "He was very caring."
Andrew was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in August last year. He died in December at 51.
As the doors opened on Thursday, kicking off the first time the 'May the Fourth' sale would run over four days instead of the one-day-only event, Maitland schoolboy Banjo Longworth dashed through the door in search of a custom Gibson guitar.
He doesn't know it, but a few days before Sandra Lindsay had taken a phone call from someone in the music industry asking if they could purchase the instrument on the spot - it's the only Gibson of its kind in Australia and it came to Muso's Corner by the luck of a ballot.
It's worth upwards of $10,000.
Ms Lindsay spoke down the phone and said if the caller was lucky enough to be in line when the doors opened, and knew where to look inside, they could have the guitar for the marked down price of around $1000.
The one-of-a-kind guitar went home with the teenager who camped outside the store for four days just to be the first one through the doors on May 4.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
