It had been a year of fire, and then a year of floods and storms that saw the Pasha Bulker run aground on Nobbys, and in 2008, Andrew Lindsay was coming home from London to get married with an idea for a Star Wars-inspired sale event at his family's store. The rules were simple enough; you could score a bargain if you knew where to look - some rare and unique instruments would be marked down by as much as 90 per cent - but it was first come, first served, and you had to shop in store.

