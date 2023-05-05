Newcastle Herald
Humpback whale spied in Port Stephens a month ahead of 2023 migration season launch

Ellie-Marie Watts
Ellie-Marie Watts
Updated May 5 2023 - 3:12pm, first published 3:09pm
Keep your eyes peeled on the water: the whales have started to arrive off Port Stephens.

