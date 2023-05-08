Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

PCR COVID testing clinics set to close on Friday, as NSW government testing approach changes

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated May 8 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hillsborough Road PCR test site in Warners Bay in August 2021. Picture by Simone De Peak
The Hillsborough Road PCR test site in Warners Bay in August 2021. Picture by Simone De Peak

Most PCR test sites in the Hunter are set to close on Friday, as the COVID-19 pandemic transitions away from emergency status and the "armageddon" of the summer of 2021-22 fades into memory.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.