Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Retired Hunter obstetrician Dr Lachlan Lang laments lack of progress on abortion services in the Hunter

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
May 19 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Lachlan Lang, a retired gynaecologist and obstetrician renowned for wearing a bow tie to work as well as for his professionalism and dedication, pictured at home with his wife, Bronwen, and "Cammy". Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Dr Lachlan Lang, a retired gynaecologist and obstetrician renowned for wearing a bow tie to work as well as for his professionalism and dedication, pictured at home with his wife, Bronwen, and "Cammy". Picture by Jonathan Carroll

HALF a decade ago, one in four pregnancies in the Hunter were terminated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Journalist

Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises). Please contact me with news tips and story ideas at: gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.