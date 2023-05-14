Newcastle Herald
Vale artist Rae Richards, one of the original women in Newcastle's art scene

By Jill Stowell
May 14 2023 - 10:00am
A striking image of a mythical Cockatrice, created by Rae Richards.
The artist Rae Richards died on April 20 at the age of 96 after almost 70 years of involvement with the Newcastle art scene. Her paintings, sourced from a great number of exhibitions held in the Newcastle area, decorate many of our walls. But her most visible artwork is surely the suite of fabric banners commissioned for the nave and chancel of Christ Church Cathedral.

