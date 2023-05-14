Rae Richards arrived in Newcastle in 1957 with her metallurgist husband Peter and their three small boys, coming from Melbourne via a stint in Port Pirie. For the first time it was possible for Rae to attend art school, the Newcastle branch of the National Art School at East Sydney Tech. She had arrived too late to interact with the formidable modernist John Passmore, but his successor, English landscape painter Brian Cowley, was an abiding influence with his version of romantic Impressionism.