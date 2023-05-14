Newcastle Herald
Larrie's takeaway adds tasty dimension of fun to Beach Hotel

By Jim Kellar
Updated May 15 2023 - 8:07am, first published 12:00am
The Beach Hotel's new takeaway food bar Larrie's officially opens on Monday, signalling the ambitious plans of new owner Glenn Piper's efforts to create a hotel that not only reflects a rich history, but points to Merewether as a hospitality destination.

