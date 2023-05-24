How an audible anti-bark collar can keep you out of the dog house

The award-winning Audible Bark Collar is an innovative solution to a common problem. Picture supplied

Every year councils around Australia receive thousands of complaints about barking dogs.



While in most cases the problem can be solved, the issue can cause serious rifts between neighbours if excessive barking isn't controlled.



Even the sweetest pooch can become public enemy number one when they are continually disturbing the peace.



Fortunately, there's an innovative new device that's helping pet owners more easily train their dogs out of this noisy behaviour.



Global market leaders in pet solutions, PetSafe, has recently unveiled in Australia its Audible Barking Collar, which is aimed at offering owners a simple answer to the problem.



In October, the product was named Bark Control Product of the Year in the 2022 Pet Independent Innovation Awards - awards that seek to recognise the world's best pet companies and products.

Using SoundBurst technology, the Audible Bark Collar detects barking and discourages it by omitting a distracting sound that mimics the spray of an aerosol can.

The Audible Bark Collar can be adapted to suit any dog. Picture supplied

Understanding that all dogs are different, PetSafe has developed the Audible Bark Collar to be adaptable for every dog - owners can adjust the length of sound correction used, depending on how frequently the dog barks.

During the initial barks, the collar releases a short sound correction, but if the dog continues to bark, the collar will adjust accordingly, so that sound corrections become longer. It has ten different sound levels.

Because the correction is immediate and consistent, dogs learn to associate their barking with the correction and change their behaviour.



Petsafe marketing manager Zarqa Ali said nuisance barking was a tricky behaviour to tackle because it can often occur at a time when pet owners are away from the house and their dogs are alone.



"It means they're not there to be able to do something about their dog's behaviour and stop them from barking," she said.



"The Audible Bark Collar has been a welcome solution for dog owners everywhere, but especially those who live in cities and suburbs where neighbours are close by and barking often becomes a source of neighbourhood frustrations."



The collar uses sound technology to detect and discourage a dog's excessive barking. Picture supplied

Ms Ali said the Audible Bark Collar was an alternate approach to what is already available and gives dog owners another option to solve the problem of persistent barking.



"In some cases people have been faced with the difficult decision of having to re-home their pets because of the noise complaints, so this has been a weight off many shoulders," she said.



"The unique training collar allows more pet parents the freedom to train their dog."



This audible bark collar discourages barking quickly and consistently. Seventy per cent of Petsafe's users report their dog barking less within the first few days of wearing the collar.



To ensure a dog is never unnecessarily corrected, the collar has an in-built dual-detection feature preventing the collar from being triggered by external noises, like other dogs barking. The dual detection feature requires both vibration and noise to be picked up, before letting off a correctional sound.

The collar is waterproof, and rechargeable for up to 40 hours of continual use.

