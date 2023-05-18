However, he tells me that regional and rural youth need a lot of things, and sadly they often don't get it. A recognition of the differences of living in regional Australia would be a good place to start. Local schools need extra resources, staff and money, because to see a performance or to go on an excursion means a travel time of many hours, and an extra financial cost, not always available. Local kids need safe gathering places, and some activities just for them, and pathways to their future. And what they really could do with are extra mental health services, because, as a kid, it can be lonely and directionless at times, no matter your individual circumstances.