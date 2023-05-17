A SIX-bedroom house on an acreage at Jewells has sold for a record-breaking price after three weeks on the market.
The property at 164 Pacific Highway sold for $2.61 million, smashing the previous record of $2.2 million set in April 2021 following the sale of a six-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 2.8 acres at 150 Pacific Highway.
"It tells me that the market is strong if you price your property realistically," listing agent Louise Vico from Viking Realty said.
The property was sold to a multi-generational family from Belmont North after attracting interest from buyers in Sydney, the Southern Highlands, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
"I had eight private inspections over the three-week period and they were predominantly local buyers, too," Ms Vico said.
The agent said the property was last exchanged in 2018 for $1.45 million, marking a profit of more than $1 million in five years.
However, the sellers undertook significant renovations to the property during that time.
The home included a chef's kitchen fitted with Smeg appliances, two ovens, a teppanyaki plate, stone bench tops, a wine fridge and a butler's pantry.
In the master suite, the ensuite was reconfigured to include a freestanding tub next to a large window that looks out to the surrounding bushland.
Other additions included a large alfresco area with a pool. It also had a self-contained flat and a large shed with a mezzanine level.
Set on 2.5 acres surrounded by bushland, the property also included established fruit trees, chicken coops and horse stables.
"It was a phenomenal overall package with the flat downstairs, a very scenic, beautiful outlook, a great house for entertaining," Ms Vico said.
"It had everything."
The median house value in Jewells is $809,000, according to CoreLogic.
