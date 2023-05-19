Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes May 20 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 20 2023 - 4:30am
Privacy's up in the air, but drones aren't going anywhere
PICNICKING on a remote beach, we were disturbed by the sound of a drone. It was about 30 metres overhead. Conversation was very difficult and we were powerless, as it was considered private property. Most modern drones have high-range cameras.

