Privacy's up in the air, but drones aren't going anywhere

THE top 1 per cent of the richest Australians reportedly doubled their wealth in the past two years, mainly due to prime residential property performance. Meanwhile, a lack of housing availability and homelessness has risen sharply in the same time. Those, such as the Greens, making calls for governments to remove taxpayer incentives to the wealthy that help fund this largesse, or extra taxes on the wealthy so that those doing it tough can get some immediate relief, are shouted down by powerful politicians, institutions and media with skin in the game. Gone are the days of a fair go for all and looking after your mates in this country. Hedonism and greed rule.