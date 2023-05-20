Sporting Declaration: Saifiti/Best speculation is not a good look for the Knights

FORMER Knights coach Brian Smith used to say that managing the salary cap was "like trying to put together a jigsaw puzzle on roller skates".
A tough gig, in other words, for whoever is entrusted with juggling all the moving pieces while simultaneously trying to keep an eye out for potholes.
That unenviable task now falls under the auspices of Newcastle's director of football, Peter Parr, and although he has no shortage of experience after a long and highly successful stint at North Queensland Cowboys, it seems he may have inherited a larger challenge than anticipated upon arrival at the Knights towards the end of last season.
That would appear the logical conclusion after speculation surfaced this week suggesting the Knights might be open to releasing two of their highest-paid players, Daniel Saifiti and Bradman Best, if rival clubs come knocking.
Saifiti, for the record, is under contract for a further three seasons after signing a five-year contract extension in 2021. Best has another full season after this one to run on his deal.
Knights coach Adam O'Brien was asked about the rumours this week and replied, rather cryptically: "I very rarely comment on recruitment and retention, but that didn't come from inside these four walls.
"I've had meetings with both Bradman and Daniel and they're quite comfortable. We can't jump at every piece of speculation that comes from outside these walls, at all, and we won't. But as I said, it didn't come from within."
O'Brien added: "Both the guys [have] come through the system here. I think they've both got long-term contracts.
"Daniel is off to Origin, I'd imagine, this week. He's a representative player that is in our leadership group.
"Bradman's performance on the weekend was outstanding. He's got a lot of good years in front of him.
"So it's a pretty simple answer."
The simple answer, I would have thought, was to say: "No, that's not correct. We have no intention of releasing either of them from their contracts."
Instead, O'Brien's response was less than equivocal and raised further questions.
Regardless of how or why the speculation made its way into the public arena, the only real issue is whether it contains a shred of truth.
And if it doesn't, surely whatever "meetings" O'Brien held with Saifiti and Best could have been resolved in less than a minute, by informing them not to believe a word that has been written or said, because it is complete and utter BS.
Unfortunately, in rugby league, as in many walks of life, where there is smoke, fire can often be located nearby.
What can be said with a degree of certainty is that if Saifiti and/or Best were to be granted early releases to join rival clubs, it would be a terrible look for the Knights, and the majority of their long-suffering fans would be left shaking their heads in disbelief.
It's bad enough when a disgruntled player, for whatever reason, requests a release. But when the club is the instigator, it's a flashing neon sign that all is not well behind the scenes.
Successful clubs don't tend to move players on mid-term. When was the last time you read that Penrith, Melbourne or the Sydney Roosters had squeezed a contracted player out, simply to free up salary-cap funds?
Clubs at the other end of the ladder, however, somehow end up paying their players to run around with opposition teams, and the Knights have a track record of this dating back to the days when Wayne Bennett was at the helm.
Among those who have received payouts to terminate their deals with Newcastle over the years are Cory Paterson, Junior Sa'u, Wes Naiqama, Mark Taufua, Tyrone Roberts, Chris Houston, Akuila Uate, Jake Mamo and Trent Hodkinson.
Even this year, David Klemmer's salary at Wests Tigers is being subsidised by Newcastle. And much as the Knights were happy for Klemmer's exit to be portrayed as a "trade deal" involving Jackson Hastings, they were looking to offload Klemmer long before Hastings even popped up on their radar.
Hodkinson, at the time the incumbent NSW Origin halfback, and Klemmer, at the time an incumbent NSW and Kangaroos prop, were touted as two of the biggest signings in the Knights' history. What sort of message does it send when neither were able to complete their contracts, despite being happily settled in Newcastle and having no burning desire to leave?
The payouts to the aforementioned players would collectively amount to more than $1 million. Maybe even double that.
It's hard not to reach the conclusion that it's just money down the drain.
Fans can only hope that Saifiti and Best aren't facing a similar fate.
Both have had their injury problems in the past couple of years, but by the same token, I'd be confident in saying their best football is still ahead of them. It's not beyond the realms of possibility that both could represent Australia, in which case the lucrative salaries they are earning would be more than justified.
If the Knights are to eventually challenge for a premiership, players like Saifiti and Best will presumably play key roles.
Kalyn Ponga, of course, can't win games on his own, no matter how much the Knights are paying him.
