Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Sporting Declaration: Saifiti/Best speculation is not a good look for the Knights

By Robert Dillon
May 20 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Daniel Saifiti has been a mainstay for Newcastle since debuting in 2016. Speculation has arisen that Knights officials are open to releasing him and Bradman Best if rival clubs are interested. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Daniel Saifiti has been a mainstay for Newcastle since debuting in 2016. Speculation has arisen that Knights officials are open to releasing him and Bradman Best if rival clubs are interested. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

FORMER Knights coach Brian Smith used to say that managing the salary cap was "like trying to put together a jigsaw puzzle on roller skates".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.