Police are still hunting a shooter who opened fire on a family home, injuring a Gateshead man.
The search for the culprit who fired shots through the window of a Flame Street home, stretched into its third day on May 20, as officers continue to urge anyone who might have information to come forward.
A spokesperson for NSW Police told the Newcastle Herald that officers had yet to make any arrests on Saturday morning, though their inquiries were ongoing.
A 41-year-old man was sleeping in the home on Flame Street when the shots were fired, one of which struck him in the leg and forcing him into hospital for treatment.
Neighbours on Flame Street have since described being paralysed with fear after the violence descended.
Dorothy Piggott told the Newcastle Herald on Friday that her home neighbourhood of 60 years was a place where families raised young children and lived quietly.
"I never heard a thing, now you just said they haven't caught the shooter, that's a bit scary," she said. "It's all a bit overwhelming, I've got enough to worry about at the moment - I'm getting treated for cancer and that's where I've been this morning."
Police canvassed the street on Thursday, door-knocking for information about what may have happened in the early hours, shortly after 4am.
Long-term residents told the Newcastle Herald the house was no stranger to police, and multiple cars and people could be seen coming and going at all hours.
Two bullet holes show where the projectiles entered through the front window, striking the man before the unknown shooter fled the scene.
Police have urged anyone who might have information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
