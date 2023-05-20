It's arguably the biggest event on the Hunter's food and wine calendar (in all likelihood second only to the annual grape harvest that fills the countless wine glasses); the Lovedale long lunch.
The two-day event features top local chefs team up with six Hunter wineries offering diners the best of the region's offerings for food, wine and live entertainment.
The event marks the (unofficial) beginning of the Valley's Food and Wine Month, which typically runs through June, and attracts thousands to soak up the Lovedale sun over as weekend of wine and fine dining.
''May is just such a good time weather-wise in the Hunter; it's just cold enough for something a bit rich and red,'' Allandale Winery spokeswoman Fiona Hinton-Rodgers told the Newcastle Herald a few lunches back.
May is just such a good time weather-wise in the Hunter; it's just cold enough for something a bit rich and red- Fiona Hinton-Rodgers
This year, our photographer Peter Lorimer was out among the action at Gartlemann Wines, which was founded by the Gartelmann family in 2016.
The lunch also featured the viticultural stylings of Allandale Wines, as well as Emma's Cottage, Saltiure, Danalyn and Tatler labels.
The food, meanwhile, was equally top notch, boasting snapper, beef cheeks, pork belly and prawns among a veritable cornucopia of culinary delights.
Spirits were high on the ground Saturday morning where several of the diners had come decked out and ready to kick on.
What started as a chilled morning in the Valley, where the mercury plummeted to just below one degree at Cessnock - the coldest morning of the month so far - turned to a fine and clear, sunny day in the vineyards.
By all accounts, we're told the crowds milling about the wineries were ion nothing but good spirits at the weekend; local police reported no issues on Saturday night as the first half of the weekend event wrapped up.
The event was launched in 1994 with a simple agenda: get a group of friends together and explore the best that the Hunter - and specifically, the local businesses of Lovedale - have to offer.
Now, 30 years on, the event attracts thousands from across the state to sample to local wares, but at its heart, the founding six wine labels have returned year after year.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.