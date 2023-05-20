Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Photos

Lovedale Long Lunch 2023: all the pictures as fans raise glass to 30 years

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated May 21 2023 - 11:04am, first published May 20 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's arguably the biggest event on the Hunter's food and wine calendar (in all likelihood second only to the annual grape harvest that fills the countless wine glasses); the Lovedale long lunch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon McCarthy

Simon McCarthy

Digital Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.