Food

QT Newcastle welcomes award-winning chef Shayne Mansfield on board to run Jana restaurant

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
May 23 2023 - 12:00am
Shayne Mansfield has joined QT Newcastle as executive chef. Picture by Marina Neil
Shayne Mansfield has joined QT Newcastle as executive chef. Picture by Marina Neil

Tuesday marks the start of a new era at QT Newcastle, as popular and successful chef Shayne Mansfield officially takes over the hotel's dining venues.

