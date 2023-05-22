A RENOVATED ground floor apartment in the heritage-listed Segenhoe building, which is known for its distinctive "butterfly" concept design created by the late renowned Sydney architect Emil Sodersten, is on the market.
Listed with Donna Spillane and Patrick Skinner from Spillane Property, Mr Skinner described the apartment at 1/50 Wolfe Street as "the best in the complex" after undergoing a renovation that includes the addition of a second bathroom.
"It is the only apartment in the complex with two bathrooms and it is the only one that has access to plumbing to add an ensuite," Mr Skinner said.
The property will go to auction on June 24 at 12 noon. A price guide is yet to be determined.
Recent sales in the complex include a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on the fourth floor that sold for $960,000 however, this property was not extensively renovated.
In January, an unrenovated one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on the top floor fetched $815,000.
The record sale in the complex is $1.2 million paid for a top-level apartment at number 24 in December 2021.
"Nothing has sold in this building that is of this calibre," Mr Skinner said.
When the property was built, the buyers of Segenhoe could only purchase upon invitation and a successful interview with the other owners.
He added that apartments in the building are tightly held by residents who are proud to own a piece of Segenhoe.
"It has a lot of long-term owners who refuse to sell because it is arguably the most famous apartment building in Newcastle," he said.
Built in 1936 and designed by renowned Sydney architect Emil Sodersten, the striking building is known for its art deco design and commanding presence on Wolfe Street.
Emil Sodersten is considered one of Australia's first generation of modern architects.
He worked on the Australian War Memorial and designed many residential towers in Sydney.
Newcastle's Segenhoe Apartments has similar features to his designs in Sydney, including textured face brickwork, wall angles to maximise window space and a steep pitched tile roof.
The heritage-listed Segenhoe is considered historically important in Newcastle as it demonstrates the changing attitudes to housing in the 1930s and a shift to dense, high-rise living.
Each apartment has a card room as part of the floorplan and in 1/50 Wolfe Street, the space is used as a dining area which is filled with light via the bay-style windows.
The owners purchased the property in 2021 and have undertaken a complete renovation of the space, including a new kitchen and new bathrooms that tie in with the building's art deco style.
"It was important to align the renovation with its original design style with the original architect's intention and the historical setting in which it was founded," the owner said.
"The art deco style permeates features of the building, from the brass fixtures and fittings, decorative architraves, dark oak timber skirting and flooring, and the use of dark greens.
"Working with local designer, Brooke from Hunter Interior Design, we were able to bring the property back to its original aesthetic while maintaining a modern flair."
The property was in a much different state when they purchased it two years ago.
According to the owner, the apartment was run down after years of renting, with brown hessian wallpaper covering the walls and broken chandeliers on the ceiling.
"Bedroom two, for example, was suffocating under four layers of wallpaper that was painstakingly steamed off layer by layer," the owner said.
"The bathroom had orange tiles and the old vanities were water damaged. The apartment was very much in need of some love."
Fixtures and fittings were imported from Italy, including the bathroom floating sink, as well as Italian marble tiles for the sunroom.
The ensuite has a free-standing bathtub, while the main bathroom also includes laundry facilities.
In the kitchen, a brass sink and tapware contrast the two-tone green and white cabinetry.
"Although the kitchen is completely new, the old kitchen had the same arches and we were so happy to continue that history for the apartment but with more of a modern feel," the owner said.
"We wanted to go with quality, so we also sourced pure marble stone bench stops for the kitchen and chose green to bring the outside green colours into the internal."
Hand-blown glass light fittings were added to the kitchen, hall, sunroom and dining area.
Original features have been retained and restored, including the flooring.
"We wanted to ensure that some of the original features were restored including the cornice in the sun room and the original timber flooring," the owner said.
"The original timber floors were hidden under cream vinyl tiling and particle board which thankfully served to preserve the original timber floors."
The apartment has direct access to the tiered gardens, which are also heritage-listed, from the sunroom and includes two secure car parks.
"There are 24 units in the building but there are only 19 car spaces, and this one has two," Mr Skinner said.
"A car space in the building sold earlier this year for $70,000, so it is a rare offering."
The property is open for inspection on May 25 at 5pm and May 27 at 10am.
