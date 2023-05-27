Newcastle Herald
A more open approach to miscarriage may make it easier to heal

By Alex Morris
May 28 2023 - 8:00am
Bannaua Brown says, "I remember saying to everyone, 'why didn't you tell me how hard it is?'". Picture by Tess Lehman
It's a unique grief, tied to a heartbeat and hope of what could have been.

