An American doctor told her it would be hard for her to get pregnant and encouraged her to start trying. She and Scott were in their 20s. She went off the pill and quickly fell pregnant. The year was 2005. For the first 13 weeks things went well. At 20 weeks she woke up, bleeding. She drove herself to the hospital to learn her cervix had dilated five centimetres, and there was nothing they could do to stop it from opening. She was told "he won't be born alive or breathing".