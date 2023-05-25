Sione Mata'utia always dreamed of being a one-club man.
Back in 2015, on the verge of signing a new contract with the Knights, the then-18-year-old wonder kid from Western Sydney was described by one Newcastle Herald sport scribe as about "as Newcastle as Nobbys".
Mata'utia, who is now signed with St Helens in the UK Super League, phoned in from across the pond this week to chat with Toohey's News podcast host Barry Toohey about his early career, the tough years at the Knights, and the success he has found in England.
Deep down, though, the now footballer - now in his mid-20s - is still as Newcastle as Nobbys and dreams of returning home soon, with hopes of securing a swan song season with the home club.
Search "Toohey's News: The Podcast" on your preferred podcast app to listen to the full episode now.
Have your say or suggest a guest for an upcoming episode by contributing a rating and review in your Apple Podcasts app, or get in touch via email at news@newcastleherald.com.au.
Find Toohey's News: The Podcast on: Overcast, Stitcher, PocketCasts, Castro, RadioPublic, Breaker, TuneIn, CastBox, iHeartRadio
Barry Toohey will bring a new episode to all your favourite podcasting apps every week, complementing his premium and exclusive Knights reporting and analysis in the pages of the Newcastle Herald.
Toohey's News will be back with another episode on Thursday.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Barry Toohey is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald. He covers the Newcastle Knights and hosts the Toohey's News Podcast.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.