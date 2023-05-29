Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle Private Hospital completes 1000 surgeries, while helping the public system

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
May 30 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dr Jivesh Choudhary performed Newcastle Private Hospital's 1000th heart surgery. Picture by Simone De Peak
Dr Jivesh Choudhary performed Newcastle Private Hospital's 1000th heart surgery. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle Private Hospital has hit a milestone of 1000 heart operations within a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.