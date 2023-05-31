Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes June 1 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 1 2023 - 4:30am
A concept design for the Cooranbong McDonald's slated for the M1 Motorway.
THE Newcastle Herald reports the closure of the two McDonald's restaurants at the twin service stations on the M1 near Wyong ("Golden arches to close on M1", Herald 30/5), and their replacements by Hungry Jacks as part of a refurbishment of the two sites.

