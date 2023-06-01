Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

BHP concedes it owes $430 million in public holiday backpay

By Luke Costin and Michael Ramsey
Updated June 1 2023 - 12:07pm, first published 12:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
$430 million public holiday backpay for BHP workers
$430 million public holiday backpay for BHP workers

BHP has conceded it owes up to $430 million in back pay after miscalculating public holiday leave for more than a decade.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.