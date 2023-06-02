Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes June 3 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 3 2023 - 4:30am
A second storey could be added to the Newcastle Ocean Baths pavilion as part of preliminary options released for the final stage of the renovation. Picture by Marina Neil
AS reported, City of Newcastle is floating an idea to add a second storey to the Newcastle Ocean Baths during renovations ("Second storey floated", Newcastle Herald 31/5). What a ridiculous consideration.

