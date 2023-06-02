It is disappointing, especially for university staff, that the union appears focused on baseless rhetoric and sloganeering despite genuine efforts of the university and the third-party umpire to move negotiations forward. It is worth noting that while the NTEU characterizes itself as the 'academics' union, it is not. It is a broad-based union covering many jobs on the university campus of which academics are a comparatively small percentage. The NTEU represents a small percentage of all staff on the university campus. Figures from the Australian Electoral Commission reveal that at the last elections of NTEU officials in Newcastle, of more than 6000 staff over four campuses the NTEU recorded the total number of people on the roll to vote of less than 550.