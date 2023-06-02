Hunter Medical Research Institute 25th Anniversary

HMRI celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023 and has grown into a world-class institution with 1700 medical researchers, students, and staff dedicated to the pursuit of ground breaking medical discoveries that aim to help people live better, healthier lives.
What began in 1998 as a bold and unique vision has stood the test of time as a strong partnership between the University of Newcastle, Hunter New England Local Health District and HMRI.
A partnership that is unique to the Hunter that has improved the health and wellbeing of our communities through the translation of medical research.
This special anniversary wrap celebrates HMRI and it's journey over the last 25 years and eagerly anticipates its progress forward into the next 25 years.
