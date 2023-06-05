Newcastle Herald
Newcastle mortgage holders set to pay an extra $112 a month after latest RBA rate hike

JL
By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 9 2023 - 8:11am, first published June 6 2023 - 8:17am
Rathmines home owner Gina Taylor is paying an extra $1104 a month on her mortgage since the first cash rate hike was announced in May 2022. Picture supplied.
MORTGAGE holders struggling to cope with interest rate rises are set to be placed under further pressure after the Reserve Bank of Australia handed down another cash rate hike on Tuesday.

