In the short term, the quickest wins would be the "meanwhile use" of vacant buildings, such as disused aged care facilities, boarding houses and government buildings. Housing All Australians (HAA) will refurbish suitable buildings at no cost to the owner as long as the owner is prepared to offer the building for three to five years. This has been done successfully in Victoria and Housing for Older Persons Project (HOPP) is working on a project here in Newcastle. All that is needed is for owners of vacant buildings to offer them for consideration for "meanwhile use". The building will be cared for and a critical social problem eased.