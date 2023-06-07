SO the multi-award-winning, multi-platinum-selling global superstar Michael Bublé made a welcome return to Australia and kicked off his six-city concert tour in our town, Newcastle, on June 1.
He was very ill the morning of the show, but agreed with his management to do the show. All class, Michael.
Newcastle gave him a rousing welcome. You could tell he was quite unwell, but he put on a great show for the fans. What did the Newcastle media give him in return? Next to nothing in the media, radio or news in the lead up and in the days after his performance. I found this unbelievable.
Was it because Michael was less than complimentary of the Newcastle Entertainment Centre, pictured, as a venue? He described it as "a barn" (true) and it seemed the air-conditioning was not functioning. Do we just not get it? Newcastle can do better, but I fear we will not see Michael Bublé gracing our "barn" ever again. Oh well, always happy to drive to Sydney to see this superstar at any opportunity.
DURING the recent NSW State Election, the ALP candidate for Lake Macquarie obtained a pledge from the now Premier, that, if elected, the ALP government would replace the roundabout at Five Islands Bridges (the corner of TC Frith Avenue and The Esplanade) with a full set of traffic lights, including turning lanes, not a part-time roundabout with lights ('Labor promises more money for Speers Point roundabout fix', Newcastle Herald 22/3).
Now it is time for the government to deliver on this. It is time for the independent MP, Greg Piper, to ensure this happens. It is also time for the Minister for the Hunter, along with other relevant ministers, to ensure that this happens.
This was an election promise and it must be honoured, Premier.
Perhaps you could also replace the roundabout near McDonald's on Hillsborough Road at Warners Bay with traffic lights? These two relatively simple and inexpensive moves would enhance traffic flow and also safety in the two bottlenecks.
JOHN Arnold's comment (Short Takes, 6/6), of what one has to lose if one votes "yes" in the upcoming referendum is the completely wrong question to be asking. The correct question is what will indigenous communities gain by voting "yes". Many people, including some Indigenous people themselves, have asked how the Voice will materially improve Indigenous lives.
With all the Indigenous politicians now in state and federal parliaments, numerous Indigenous advisory bodies and panels, etc. all with a voice, we still have a disparity of living standards between Indigenous and the majority of non-Indigenous people. If voting "yes" makes you feel good, so be it, but will it help those that need practical solutions to their problems?
WITH regards to the dismissal of Corporal Ben Roberts-Smith's defamation case, I have no argument against the findings.
However, I object to the smug, holier-than-thou journalists who have never been blown up or shot at by an enemy who doesn't wear a uniform, kills your comrades and then melts back into the nearest village.
Unless you have been there, be careful with your condemnation.
There have been atrocities in every war ever fought, some of them committed by Australians in World War I and World War II.
Just think of how you would feel if you were a Ukrainian and your wife, child or comrade was murdered by the Russians outside of the laws of armed conflict. Think about it and, if you found the responsible Russians, tell me you would not seek retribution outside of the judicial system.
IT is wonderful to see the Anglican Bishop of Newcastle, Peter Stuart, highlighting the problem of homelessness among younger men ("Young and homeless: more in need of help", Herald 2/6). This is the tip of an iceberg that includes homeless older people, especially women, rental stress, housing insecurity and overcrowding.
We cannot sit back and wait for the government to solve this problem, which is far too big for the government alone to solve. We need a plan for the greater Newcastle area with effective strategies, goals and timelines, that we can then take to government and seek private investment.
In the short term, the quickest wins would be the "meanwhile use" of vacant buildings, such as disused aged care facilities, boarding houses and government buildings. Housing All Australians (HAA) will refurbish suitable buildings at no cost to the owner as long as the owner is prepared to offer the building for three to five years. This has been done successfully in Victoria and Housing for Older Persons Project (HOPP) is working on a project here in Newcastle. All that is needed is for owners of vacant buildings to offer them for consideration for "meanwhile use". The building will be cared for and a critical social problem eased.
I CAN understand why energy minister Chris Bowen is like a dog with a bone and wants nothing to do with nuclear electricity, but I think it would remove the need to build and subsidise solar and wind farms, hydro pump power generation, battery storage and even rooftop solar and save a trillion dollars to rebuild Australia's power network.
I ask when a power source is available that's 100 per cent carbon free (the holy grail), that can be rejuvenated to last 70 years, that doesn't require government subsidies but pays its share of tax, and that will power everything all the time, just where is the problem? I suggest to Mr Bowen, be the man who can admit to be wrong, rather than the person who keeps spending other people's money just to save face.
STEVE Barnett ("Another view of complaint count", Letters, 5/6): you have made a wrong assumption. In saying 1000 complaints against the ABC out of a population of 25 million was small, I was definitely not making reference to the amount of people who watch the ABC. I was commenting on the amount of radical people that complain about the ABC without watching.
You have said you won't watch the ABC, but you constantly complain about it as if you have first-hand experience of what you are talking about. I am saying there would be at least 1000 people in Australia with the same mindset as yourself, in that they would constantly want to complain about the ABC without watching it.
In many cases they would be preparing a complaint before a program goes to air on the basis that it didn't show biases towards the radical right wing values of society. I am saying 1000 radical right wing complaints from non-viewers of the ABC out of a population of 25 million is so small as to be dismissed as irrelevant.
CLARIFICATION for Colin Robinson (Short Takes, 5/6), Australian soldier Ben Roberts-Smith has lost a defamation case against a media outlet. He has not been found guilty of anything. Again, it's been a trial by media. The loss of this current case has nothing to do with guilt or innocence.
PETER Dolan ("Inflation fight's a killer cycle", Letters, 5/6), misses the point by asking where is the evidence that uranium will run out? I could ask where the evidence is that it won't? Uranium is a finite resource. Divide known reserves by world consumption, assuming no other sources of energy production, in an ever expanding world. I cannot imagine the legacy of nuclear waste generated during this time. I had to smile at the quotes from the nuclear industry concerning how we can cope with severe incidents and that it is extremely unlikely a serious incident will occur. Risk analysis. Probability is not the issue; it is the consequence that matters.
BEFORE we all jump on the bandwagon and vilify Ben Roberts-Smith, let's remember a prime minister who would have polished the US president's shoes sent Roberts-Smith overseas and armed him with an automatic weapon to wipe out the Taliban and other insurgents. Then he is awarded our highest honour, a Victoria Cross, for bravery under horrendous machine gun fire. If I was in the trenches I would much rather have him than Howard, Bush or any judge supporting me.
IN answer to Milton Caine's reference to our productivity drop due to government contracts being awarded to overseas countries ("Inflation fight's a killer cycle", Letters, 5/6), I recommend you check out the Lima Agreement, which our government signed up to in 1975. It's interesting reading.
I REMEMBER when some contributors used to blame John Howard for everything from petrol prices to containers falling off the side of a ship. Now Peter Marsh ("Don't blame the soldiers, blame their bosses", Letters, 6/6), reckons Howard is responsible for the questionable behaviour of Ben Roberts-Smith in Afghanistan. At least they haven't pinged him for climate change yet, but there's still time.
IT'S great to see Woolies has a plan to make all its home-delivery vehicles electric by 2030. Research shows that the majority of Australians favour businesses with green credentials. This is a sensible business move. It's also good for the environment and our health, considering that a medium-sized delivery truck produces about 16.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year. Coles, meanwhile, has one electric transport truck in operation. Hopefully, both supermarket giants will turn a corner in pollution-free transport.
