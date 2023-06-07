Newcastle Herald
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Travis Collins on family, his new album Any Less Anymore and discovering what's important

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
June 8 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Golden Guitar-winner Travis Collins took inspiration from his family life on new album Any Less Anymore. Picture by Jake Davey
Golden Guitar-winner Travis Collins took inspiration from his family life on new album Any Less Anymore. Picture by Jake Davey

THERE'S nothing like a global pandemic to spark a period of self-reflection, or so Travis Collins discovered.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.