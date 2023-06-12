NEW screens will adorn McDonald Jones Stadium in what the state government has described as a major upgrade for the venue's field-screen technology.
The two 160-square-metre LED screens are up to twice the size of the existing monitors, and will carry images in high definition.
They are expected to be switched on for the start of next NRL season.
Minister for Sport Steve Kamper said the government was committed to investing in regional venues.
"We want big events in all NSW's stadiums including in Newcastle and that means having the right infrastructure in place to host the widest variety of content," Mr Kamper said.
"Every event at McDonald Jones Stadium is a major catalyst to surrounding pubs, bars, restaurants and hotels, supporting jobs and creating a culturally rich and vibrant local community. "
Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp, who is also Minister for the Hunter, said the upgrades would put Turton Road on par with some of Sydney's venues in terms of in-stadium experience.
"With this important investment, the NSW government is ensuring that the major events the people of the Hunter had to drive to Sydney for can now be held in their own back yard," Mr Crakanthorp said.
"These new screens will completely change the in-stadium experience for local fans, but they will also help attract more major events to Newcastle which will mean less time on the M1 for them."
Installation is pending development approval from City of Newcastle council, but is expected to begin in November.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
