Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

International Transport Federation launches campaign to fight seafarer wage theft.

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
Updated June 14 2023 - 8:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Babuza Wisdom has been banned from Australia for 90 days after inspectors discovered a litany of critical defects about the vessel.
The Babuza Wisdom has been banned from Australia for 90 days after inspectors discovered a litany of critical defects about the vessel.

Wage theft from impoverished seafarers working on ships visiting the Port of Newcastle had increased over the past three years, the Australian head of the International Transport Federation says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Kelly

Matthew Kelly

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.