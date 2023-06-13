GRIEF blanketed the nation as the names of the 10 victims of Greta's horror crash were made public.
A grey sky shadowed the Hunter on Tuesday, where loved ones and strangers alike laid flowers to victims at Wine Country Drive.
"We are honoured and simultaneously horrified to have been involved in such a traumatic incident," a white bouquet from Cessnock Ambulance Station read in a harrowing reminder of first responders who treated 35 patients a day before.
It has been a heart-wrenching time for the Singleton sporting community, where many of the victims and the newlyweds played together.
Among those killed were mother and daughter, Nadene and Kyah McBride.
In a statement to media late on Tuesday, the McBride family said, "there are no words to describe the grief our family is feeling at this time."
The family declined to speak with media.
Both women were prominent members of the Hunter sporting scene. Mrs McBride coached her daughter's team at Singleton Roosters AFC, where she cared for the close-knit team of girls.
"Our women's masters football community is shocked and saddened by the tragic news," Sydney Women's AFL Masters posted to Facebook.
"Our thoughts and sympathy extend to all the friends, families and team mates of Nads and Kyah and the Singleton football community. Please reach out to each other for support," the post said.
Mrs McBride's husband - Kyah's father - reportedly remains in hospital in a stable condition.
To have one of our own unaccounted for in these circumstances is a tragedy that is felt by us all.- HNELD acting chief executive Susan Heyman
The crash has left another family to grieve more than one member, as married couple Andrew and Lynan Scott were killed.
They too were key members of the Singleton club.
Singleton Roosters AFC have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the families of those who died.
It attracted more than $21,000 in donations within four hours.
"Our committee and club members aim to raise as much as we can to help the families with ongoing costs associated with this horrific event," a statement from the club said.
"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your generosity and love towards all who are suffering."
The Scotts were former Queensland residents, committed to the Redland-Victoria Point Sharks Football Club.
"[Andrew] was a terrific member of our community both on and off the field and was characterised by his big heart and willingness to help anyone," the club said in a statement.
Tributes flowed from further afield, with AFC fans from Port Douglas "putting out their guernseys" on letterboxes in support of the Singleton Roosters.
"If you are part of any sporting club, I encourage you to do the same to show that sense of community and support," one Instagram user wrote.
Singleton's close-knit community has been further rattled by the death of Hunter New England Local Health District (HNELD) junior medical officer, Dr Rebecca Mullen.
"To have one of our own unaccounted for in these circumstances is a tragedy that is felt by us all," HNELD acting chief executive Susan Heyman said.
"Our priority right now is providing support to Rebecca's family and colleagues at this incredibly difficult time," she said.
Health Minister Ryan Park sent his condolences to the family, confirming the woman who worked at Calvary Mater Newcastle had died in the crash.
"This has made a very dark day even darker for NSW Health," Mr Park told reporters on Tuesday.
"Someone who was obviously going to have a long and illustrious career in medicine has been taken way too early.
The Singleton woman was remembered for her dedication to club and community by New England Nomads UNE Australian Football Club.
"[Bec] was a wonderfully talented sportswoman and a friend to all who knew her," they said.
Dr Mullen's fiance shared a selfie of the couple and their dog to Facebook, with simple yellow hearts as the caption.
Kane Symons was among those who died in the Hunter Valley bus tragedy. Mr Symons was called a "superman" by his former Tasmanian Carlton Park Surf Life Saving Club.
He is remembered not just as an "amazing athlete" at the highest level of competition, but as a "great bloke and mate to many".
"We adored him and he will be truly missed," club president Christine Gaby said on behalf of the Symons Family.
Mr Symons is mourned by his old school, St Virgil's College.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with Kane's family at this difficult time," a Facebook post read.
Tori Cowburn, also of Singleton, was killed in the crash. She was remembered with other local victims by the mayor of Singleton.
"It's obviously been a horrendous few days and we've got plenty more still to come to deal with," Singleton mayor Sue Moore said.
Wedding guests had travelled further afield to celebrate the marriage of their friends before the tragic crash claimed their lives.
Queensland man Angus Craig, along with Zach Bray and Victorian woman Darcy Bulman are remembered.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described the crash "cruel", "sad" and "unfair" in a statement to the media on Monday. Victims were further acknowledged in Federal Parliament on Tuesday.
Tributes have come from local politicians, along with Premier Chris Minns who described the "terrible' terrible event" as "more than we can bear" during a visit to the Hunter on Monday.
As the community continues to mourn, communities are urged to gather around each other.
Cessnock City Council mayor Jay Suvaal told the Newcastle Herald he was "shocked" as the community tried to understand what happened.
"Today was been a day of sadness around understanding more about the victims of the crash as that information was released," he said.
"This is made more difficult for the local community knowing so many [victims] were from our neighbouring local government area of Singleton."
Cr Suvaal said he was not aware of anyone he knew personally being involved in the crash.
He visited the site where people were laying tributes on Tuesday morning.
The area, on the corner of Wine Country Drive opposite McDonald's Huntlee, is some distance from the crash site. The road remains closed.
"We're working with council, Transport for NSW and police," he said.
"I think people will want to lay tributes closer to the site, rather than where they have been outside the road closure areas."
Cr Suvaal said a longer-term memorial would be established in memory of those affected.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.