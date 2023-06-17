The search for Bolton Point man Ashley McKellar, missing since last Wednesday, has been scaled back as Marine Rescue NSW crews have been stood down from the operation in waters off the Hunter coast.
There has been scant trace of Mr McKellar since authorities found his unmanned 4.8 metre Quintrex offshore late Thursday morning.
A wide-scale search involving PolAir, the Westpac Rescue Helicopter, police, Marine Rescue NSW and Surf Life Saving NSW began on Wednesday evening when Mr McKellar failed to return as planned from a boating trip.
Police at the weekend said they would continue to investigate Mr McKellar's disappearance but the broader multi-agency effort had been suspended.
Hunter Valley Martial Arts Centre - where Mr McKellar is a senior instructor - said in a social media post that the organisation was collecting care packs and meals for his family. They can be dropped off at the Warners Bay martial arts centre.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
