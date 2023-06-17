Newcastle Herald
Search for missing Bolton Point man scaled back

Simon McCarthy
By Simon McCarthy
Updated June 18 2023 - 4:23pm, first published June 17 2023 - 2:55pm
The search for Bolton Point man Ashley McKellar, missing since last Wednesday, has been scaled back as Marine Rescue NSW crews have been stood down from the operation in waters off the Hunter coast.









