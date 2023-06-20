An experienced mentor or a young coach with modern methods. A proven performer or the next A-League coach in waiting. An outsider or someone with a connection to the region. Foreigner or Aussie. High profile or emerging. A safe bet or left-field option.
These are some of the options Newcastle Jets executive Shane Mattiske will consider in finding a replacement head coach after the resignation of Arthur Papas on Monday.
Mattiske has been flooded with applicants and hopes to make an appointment in the next week.
The Jets' past four coaches - Papas, Craig Deans, Carl Robinson, Ernie Merrick - have been from varying backgrounds and levels of experience. Only Merrick was successful in taking the Jets to the finals.
Below is a look at potential candidates for the position.
The former Jets captain ticks a lot of boxes. He has a strong connection to the region, has in-depth knowledge of the local football landscape, has experienced the furnace of coaching in the A-League and is available. His departure from Perth Glory was sudden and has never been fully detailed. There is no doubt that the Glory improved under his care. Given the charter of rebuilding the club on a modest budget, he gave opportunities to a host of young West Australians. He also plucked Keegan Jelanic from the Queensland NPL and turned him into one of the best young midfielders in the country, earning a big-money move to Belgium last month. He has an emotional tie to Newcastle and considers the Jets his dream job.
There is no more experienced candidate. The man known as Dutchy remains the only coach in the club's history to have won a championship, back in 2008. His second stint in charge from 2012-14 didn't end well. Since then, he has held various positions in the national set-up with the Matildas, Olyroos and Young Socceroos. Developing young talent has always been his strength. He is in charge of the Jets academy and coach of the women's program.
Widely regarded as the best young coach in the country. Born in England and came through the academy at Fulham before turning to coaching in his 20s. Coached the Mariners youth team in 2017 and was an assistant to first grade coach Paul Okon. More recently, he led Brisbane Olympic to five straight grand finals in the Queensland NPL on a smallish budget. He took over Victorian NPL club Melbourne Knights this season and has turned them around. They sit fourth on the ladder. Their best finish in the past seven seasons has been eighth. He has also secured them a berth in the Australian Cup round of 32. Has an AFC pro licence at age 34 and is renowned as an excellent communicator and educator.
Many believe Zane should have already been given an opportunity at the helm of the Jets A-League side. His record in the Northern NSW NPL - four premierships and three grand final wins in five years at Edgeworth - speaks for itself. He is in charge of the Jets youth team which sits second on the NPL 2 ladder and on track for promotion. Has served a long apprenticeship. No-one has a better gauge on the young players coming through the system. Like Zadkovich and Van Egmond, he has an emotional attachment to the region and the football community.
Would be first choice if interested. Has a proven record in the A-League and helped develop some of the country's best young talent during stints with the Joeys and Young Socceroos. Took Wellington to third place in his first season and consistently had them in contention for the play-offs despite losing their biggest stars most seasons. He parted ways with the Phoenix at the end of last season to pursue opportunities in Europe. Was part of the Socceroos support staff for the friendly against Argentina earlier this month.
Was given his chance in the A-League as a player by the Jets and would love to repeat history as a coach. Served a coaching apprenticeship under Lawrie McKinna and Ernie Merrick and is now in charge of NSW NPL club Sydney Olympic. He has passion for the region and knows the importance of tapping into the local community. A self-confessed football nerd, he boasts an incredible work ethic and - with the right senior assistant - has the traits to step up.
Former Socceroos defender who has led Sydney FC to five A-League women's titles, including the double last season. He played over 200 games in the old NSL, winning numerous titles. He coached Sydney Olympic to a NSW NPL premiership in 2020.
Was every bit the coaching messiah in his short stint with the Newcastle Jets. The former Welsh international steered Newcastle to six wins and a draw in 10 games before quitting to take up a lucrative deal at Western Sydney. However, it soon turned sour and he was sacked after less than 18 months in charge. Currently an assistant at US Major League Soccer club DC United.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
