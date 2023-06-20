The former Jets captain ticks a lot of boxes. He has a strong connection to the region, has in-depth knowledge of the local football landscape, has experienced the furnace of coaching in the A-League and is available. His departure from Perth Glory was sudden and has never been fully detailed. There is no doubt that the Glory improved under his care. Given the charter of rebuilding the club on a modest budget, he gave opportunities to a host of young West Australians. He also plucked Keegan Jelanic from the Queensland NPL and turned him into one of the best young midfielders in the country, earning a big-money move to Belgium last month. He has an emotional tie to Newcastle and considers the Jets his dream job.

