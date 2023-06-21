Newcastle Herald
Nationals support moving Hunter Gas Pipeline onto Crown land

By Emma Downey
June 21 2023 - 5:00pm
A motion calling for the route of the Hunter Gas Pipeline to be shifted off prime agricultural farming land has been supported at the 2023 NSW National Party Conference.

