Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Cluster of big quarry projects rocks residents living with traffic, dust, noise

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
June 24 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Residents Steve Larsen, Anna Kerr, Charlee Connor, Michelle Wills and Bruce Lyon near the entrance to the Boral quarry in Italia Road. Picture by Simone De Peak
Residents Steve Larsen, Anna Kerr, Charlee Connor, Michelle Wills and Bruce Lyon near the entrance to the Boral quarry in Italia Road. Picture by Simone De Peak

Three large quarry proposals north of Raymond Terrace have raised concerns about increased truck traffic, pollution and environmental degradation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.