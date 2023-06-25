500 new weekly bus services around the Hunter region

More than 500 extra bus services a week and two new routes will be rolled out in the Hunter from June 25.
A new route is the 259 which connects Minmi, Maryland, Wallsend, Elermore Vale, Cardiff and Glendale and provides links to Cardiff Station. There will be 175 new trips per week provided by this route.
Another new route 264 connects Minmi, West Wallsend, Holmesville, Cameron Park, Edgeworth, Glendale, Cardiff, Garden Suburb and Kotara and provides links to Cardiff Station. This will also run 175 new trips per week.
Route 136, Raymond Terrace to Stockton via Medowie, will change to better connect new development in Fern Bay. There will be more services, including earlier and later services on Saturdays and Sundays and improved connections with Stockton ferry.
Route 140, Newcastle Interchange to Raymond Terrace, will run more frequently including at earlier and later times on Saturdays and Sundays.
Route 141 will be altered to better connect new development to the north-east of Raymond Terrace.
Routes 262 and 263 to and from Cameron Park will be altered to reduce delays due to traffic intersections, with no reduction in the number of services.
The extra services will be operated by Hunter Valley Buses.
Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Jenny Aitchison said the service improvements were designed to meet demand in growing areas of the Hunter.
Hunter customers can visit transportnsw.info to plan their trips using the new services.
IN THE NEWS
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.