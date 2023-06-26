Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Funeral for Greta bus crash victim Angus Craig who 'left behind a chain of broken hearts'

Updated June 26 2023 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angus Craig has been farewelled on the NSW South Coast. Picture Murphy Family Funerals
Angus Craig has been farewelled on the NSW South Coast. Picture Murphy Family Funerals
  • Warning: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers are advised that this story may contain images of deceased persons.

Angus Craig has been fondly remembered as fun, goofy and caring at a funeral following his death in the June 11 Greta bus crash.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.