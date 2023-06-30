"I'm really excited about this year," Burnett says. "Each year we hope to build on the previous year. This year is exciting in a different way. We have a really strong visual arts program again. I think the programming at the Civic, it's more commercial [Kate Cerebrano, Boy & Bear, and the launch of Love & Pain, the Silverchair story of Newcastle bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou] - that will be fun and entertaining."

