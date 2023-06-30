Newcastle Herald
Acrobats in church, 100 drummers with dancers, Silverchair stories, provocative artworks and much more

Jim Kellar
By Jim Kellar
Updated June 30 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 10:00am
What Will Have Been, by Circa Contemporary Circus, will be performed at ChristChurch Cathedral September 22 and 23. Below, Silverchair members Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou chat with Glenn Dormand about Love & Pain, on September 30 at the Civic Theatre.
The third edition of the New Annual festival is certain to burn brighter than ever, thanks to timely tours, big commitments and the strength of locally-commissioned works.

