The 8 best mattresses in Australia 2024

Picture by Shutterstock

Nothing feels as heavenly at the end of an exhausting day as sinking into your bed for a long overdue nap.

But if you don't have a good mattress, restful sleep can be elusive.

A bad mattress will rob you of much-needed restorative sleep, leaving you feeling exhausted each morning and unprepared to take on the day.

This is why it's so important to pick the right mattress - one that can offer your body the support and comfort it needs.

With this in mind, the Sleepify team has personally tested a range of mattresses to help you make the best mattress selection. And after thorough testing, we have shortlisted the top 8 mattresses in Australia to consider:

1. Emma Mattress - Best Mattress Australia 2024

The Emma mattress is a true testament to German manufacturing standards and provides award-winning comfort at a very affordable price.

Emma has earned a total of 40+ awards in Australia, including being the highest-rated mattress brand on CHOICE for the last two years.

With a 4.7/5 rating on Product Review, Emma continues to be one of the most popular mattresses in the Australian market. And the reason behind this rising popularity is simple - its build quality.

The mattress is made with several OEKO-TEX-certified layers to provide superior support and comfort. These include a layer of HRX foam for correct hip, spinal, and shoulder alignment, as well as the Point Elastic Airgocell layer that isolates motion so you won't be disturbed by your partner's movements.

The top layer is made up of breathable and temperature-regulating fabric that wicks away moisture and helps keep you cool while you rest.

Now, it's easy to think a mattress this good would cost you a fortune, right? Well, not when it's Emma!

The mattress is incredibly affordable, with prices starting from just $998 for a single. Plus, you also get an impressive 100-night trial period as well as a 10-year warranty.

Why we like the Emma mattress

The delivery of the Emma mattress was great, with clear tracking and well-designed packaging. We were especially impressed by its comfort when we tested it out for a few weeks - it proved to be consistently comfortable.

We also appreciate that the mattress is durable, easy to clean, and maintain. Best of all, it's an affordable option that offers great value for the quality of sleep it provides. Overall, the Emma mattress has earned our admiration.

Top features

Top scoring mattress by CHOICE

Features Point Elastic Airgocell Layer

Economical pricing

Medium firm mattress

Gets delivered in a box

Comes with a 10-year guarantee

You get a 100-night trial period

2. Koala Mattress - Woah! What a deal

If you're looking for an affordable mattress with features that can rival expensive ones, the Koala mattress should be your go-to choice.

Koala is one of the highest-rated mattress manufacturers in Australia, with an impressive 4.9/5 stars on Product Review.

One reason behind this staggering popularity is Koala's proprietary Kloudcell technology. The high breathability of the foam makes it many times better than standard memory foam mattresses.

Koala claims that due to increased breathability, their mattresses keep you 40% cooler than other popular alternatives, making it the perfect mattress choice for those who tend to get hot during sleep.

Another unique feature of the Koala mattress is its adjustable nature. With an easy unzip and flip, users can experience both medium-firm and firm support to find what suits them best.

Plus, this mattress comes with a 10-year warranty, meaning you won't have to worry about replacing it for a long time.

Why we like the Koala mattress

The delivery process with Koala was smooth and the mattress arrived on time. The packaging was easy to handle, and we found the Koala mattress to be firm and comfortable to sleep on. On top of that, the pricing was reasonable for what it offers. We were very pleased with our purchase.

Top features

Kloudcell technology keeps you cool

Adjustable firmness

Offers same day delivery in some cities

3-zone support keeps your shoulders, hips, and feet aligned

Promises a 10-year mattress warranty

You get a 120-day trial period

3. Onebed Mattress - A fine balance between comfort and support

The Onebed mattress is designed for those looking for a perfect combination of comfort and support.

Its cooling gel-infused memory foam layer molds to the shape of your body, providing tailored support and pressure relief while also keeping you cool. For skeletal support, the mattress features 5 zoned pocket springs that distribute your weight evenly.

To top it off, the mattress has a 5-inch thick high-density base foam for added durability and comfort.

Interestingly, these layers are interchangeable. This means that you can change the firmness level according to your liking. So, if you're looking for something firmer, you can always switch the high-density foam to the top.

The Onebed is also fully compatible with adjustable bed bases, making it ideal for those who have sleep conditions such as sleep apnea and chronic back pain and require an adjustable bed frame to sleep peacefully.

Plus, a 125-night trial and 15-year warranty make Onebed even more tempting, so you definitely want to give this one a try.

Why we like the Onebed mattress

The Onebed mattress arrived quickly and proved to be an excellent choice for those suffering from back pain due to its firmness. We also found the price of the mattress to be reasonable for the quality it offers.

Top features

Features high-quality memory foams

Customisable firmness

Compatible with adjustable bed frames

Comes with a 15-year warranty

Offers a 125-night trial period

4. Noa Mattress - Best among hybrids?

The Noa Hybrid Mattress is a luxurious mattress that provides the best of both worlds - foam and pocket springs - for an optimal sleep experience.

The seven-layer construction of the Luxe variant offers superior comfort and support. The top layer consists of cooling memory foam that contours to the body, while the second layer features bamboo charcoal latex.

Beneath this lies a unique third layer of microcoils, encased in a highly permeable mesh for efficient airflow.

Moving on, there's a REACH-certified transitional foam for motion isolation and strategically placed pocket springs under the low back and waist to help ensure proper spinal alignment. The last layer is made up of high-density foam for added durability and edge support.

And, hey! How can we forget about the cover of these hybrid mattresses? Made up of TENCEL material, it is breathable, soft, anti-bacterial, and hypoallergenic. It's truly awesome!

Why we like the Noa mattress

We were impressed with the Noa Mattress, particularly for stomach sleepers as this medium mattress had perfect support to allow them to rest comfortably. We also appreciated its generous trial period and attractive price point, making it an ideal mattress for those on a budget.

Top features

Superior 7-layer construction

Provides best of both worlds

Medium firm mattresses (sit on the firmer side)

Features hand-tufted TENCEL poly-knit fabric cover

Free delivery and a 120-night trial period

Comes with a 15-year limited warranty

5. Sleep Republic Mattress - A treat for back sleepers

If you are a back sleeper (or a stomach sleeper), you need the perfect balance of softness and firmness in order to get a good night's sleep.

That's why Sleep Republic produces mattresses with just the right level of firmness - rated 7 out of 10 on the firmness scale.

Sleep Republic mattresses are designed with comfort in mind, featuring 2500 springs for superior support, a luxurious cashmere knitted cover, latex foam to keep things cool, and 3D spacer fabric for added breathability. So rest assured - you'll be sleeping like royalty in no time when you purchase one of these dreamy luxury mattresses here.

And if, for any reason, you find that the mattress isn't the right fit, Sleep Republic offers a 100-day return guarantee. Simply return the mattress within this period and get your money back.

Why we like the Sleep Republic mattress

What made the Sleep Republic mattress stand out for us was its user-friendly website, efficient delivery process, and great customer service during the purchase. After a few weeks of sleeping on it, we also found that the mattress provided great comfort and support, particularly for those suffering from joint pain.

Top features

King size comes with more than 2500 pocket springs

Medium firm

Certified by CertiPUR-US

Free delivery

Comes with a 12-year warranty

You get a 100-night trial period

6. Ecosa Mattress - Eco-friendly and comfy

The Ecosa mattress is made with 100 per cent carbon-neutral, eco-friendly materials and offers five layers of ergonomic memory foam support that target your knees, lower back, and shoulders.

Plus, the breathable G7 gel memory foam cooling layer ensures you remain comfortable all night long, while the OceanCycled cover works to prevent dust mites and allergies.

You can also adjust the mattress to your preference with a choice between soft and firm settings. And all covers are washable, so you don't need to worry about spills or dirt.

This is why Ecosa is the perfect choice for those who want to make conscious, eco-friendly decisions without sacrificing luxury.

With a 100-night trial and 15-year warranty, you can your old mattress and rest easy knowing you made a responsible purchase - without losing any of that luxurious mattress comfort.

Why we like the Ecosa Mattress

We were immediately impressed by the comfort level of the Ecosa mattress during our testing. It was especially beneficial for providing relief from back pain. After using the mattress for a while, we were pleased to find that it was highly durable and didn't show any signs of sagging. On top of that, the ordering and delivery processes were seamless.

Top features

100 per cent carbon neutral

OceanCycled cover keeps the mattress dust- and mite-free

You can switch between 3 firmness levels

Features 5 layers of ergonomic support

You get a 100-night trial period

Comes with a 15-year limited warranty

7. Eva Mattress - It can't get any cooler

Australia's hot summer nights can make sleeping on a warm mattress unbearable. But don't worry. The Eva mattress is designed to ensure you can keep cool without excessive sweating. It comes with a cooling gel-infused foam layer that redistributes heat and pocket springs for extra support and bounce.

Additionally, the last layer is made up of dense foam layers to prevent sinking and sagging.

What else? Well, Eva's Premium Adapt Mattress is really taking it up a notch with two amazing optional add-ons. If you want to make your sleep even cooler, just opt for the COOLMAX mattress cover. But if you and your partner have different firmness preferences, then the Half-Half firmness layer is exactly what you need.

With a 365-day trial period and a 10-year warranty, the Eva mattress is definitely worth the investment!

Why we like the Eva mattress

We had a great experience buying the Eva mattress and found the delivery process to be simple and hassle-free. We loved how firm it was when we tried it out, and we thought the price was very reasonable. We were also delighted by the long trial period that comes with the new mattress.

Top features

The Half-Half layer offers couples with different firmness preferences a perfect sleep solution

Cooling gel-infused foam and COOLMAX cover keeps you cool

Offers 3 firmness levels: soft, medium, and firm

You get a 365-day trial period

Comes with a 10-year warranty

Picture by Shutterstock.

Our last mattress on this list is the Zenna, which stands out with its single-piece construction of 100% European latex. There are no layers involved in this mattress material, making it a unique option for buyers.

The only-latex mattress recommended by CHOICE, Zenna offers unmatched comfort, support, and durability.

And the best part? It is naturally hypoallergenic, resistant to dust mites and mold, and not a fire hazard like other synthetic mattresses such as foam.

Plus, its 7-zone support system ensures you get the optimum level of comfort and pressure relief while its open cell structure allows air to pass through, making it breathable and cool.

Finally, you get an amazing 120-night trial period and a 15-year warranty to make sure your purchase is secure.

Why we like the Zenna mattress

First of all, we loved Zenna's customer service for being so helpful and fast when dealing with our queries. The mattress itself was incredibly comfortable and the delivery process was swift and efficient. Not to mention, we didn't experience any heat buildup during our sleep! All in all, this latex mattress is definitely a great mattress choice.

Top features

Offers superior durability and breathability through its single-piece construction.

Made of 100 per cent natural certified European latex

Equipped with 7 naturally adjusting comfort zones

Offers 100-night trial period

Comes with a 25-year warranty

So these were the 8 best mattresses you can find in Australia.

If you're still stuck trying to decide between these 8 amazing mattresses, don't worry. There are some factors you can consider to help make your decision. Let's check them out.

What factors to consider while choosing a mattress?

Different people have different preferences when it comes to mattress types. Some like a soft mattress feel, while others prefer something firmer. Some may want an all-foam mattress, while others may want pocket springs.

To make sure you get the perfect fit for your needs, here are some things you should consider:

1. How do you prefer sleeping?

Do you prefer sleeping on your back, stomach, or side?

Different sleeping positions require different levels of support and comfort. If you are a back sleeper, it is best to opt for a medium firm mattress that provides the necessary support for your neck and spine.

For side sleepers, however, softer comfort layers are ideal to ensure that hips and shoulders can sink in and not be strained.

2. What's the mattress made up of?

Understanding the composition of a mattress is key to knowing what level of comfort and support it will offer.

Foam mattresses are known for being soft and providing pressure relief, while pocket springs offer more bounce. Hybrid mattresses offer a combination of both for those who like the best of both worlds.

Then there are latex mattresses with their natural ability to regulate temperature and distribute weight evenly.

You can also check if the mattress includes any special layers for added comfort such as cooling gel or COOLMAX covers. Remember you can also buy a mattress protector if you're worried about it getting marked.

3. Is it breathable?

Australia is known for its hot summers, so it's important to find a breathable mattress that doesn't trap heat. Look for mattresses with open-cell structures or air circulation systems that help keep you cool and comfortable.

4. What is the trial and warranty period?

A good mattress should come with a generous trial period of at least 100 nights so that you can test it out before committing to a purchase.

You should also consider the warranty period, which is usually 10-15 years, and what it covers. For example, some warranties may cover sagging, while others may not.

5.Does it offer pressure relief points?

When you lie down, some parts of your body naturally press harder on the mattress than others.

Therefore, you need to choose a mattress that minimizes pressure on your body's pressure points, especially if you suffer from chronic pain or are recovering from injuries.

People today are more conscious about their environmental impact and choose to go for mattresses that are organic and sustainable.

You can look for options that use natural materials such as wool or natural latex instead of synthetic foam.

You can also opt for companies that offer biodegradable packaging, which is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint.

7. Is the brand popular and reputable?

Don't forget to research a brand before buying from it.

Read reviews on online forums such as Product Review and see what other customers have said about the company. You can also check out customer service ratings to make sure you get the best help if something goes wrong.

Also, don't forget to visit the brand's website to find out what kind of material they use and what certifications and awards they have to guarantee a high-quality product.

8. How much is it going to cost?

Finally, make sure you take your budget into account when shopping for a mattress and look for one that provides the best value for money.

Also remember to compare prices from different stores and online retailers to ensure that you get the best deal possible. Keep an eye out for discounts or promotions that some brands offer during certain times of the year.

And don't skimp on your mattress! Sure, it may cost you thousands of dollars. But trust us, it's worth every penny when it comes to your physical and mental health.

Making your final decision

Now that you have insider knowledge of what to look for in a mattress, it's time to make your final decision!

From budget-friendly mattresses to luxurious sleep systems, our list of eight best mattresses in Australia has something for everyone.

If we had to pick the best mattress from the pack, it would surely be the Emma mattress. But the best one for you will be based on your sleep preferences and budget.

So, here's to a restful night's sleep - happy shopping!

Frequently asked mattress questions

What does mattress in a box mean?

A mattress in a box is an efficient way to have your mattress delivered right to your door. It is a regular mattress that has been compressed and vacuum-sealed into a box, allowing it to be shipped easily.

All you need to do is unroll the mattress, lay it flat, and let it expand before use. This provides convenience and saves time since you don't have to go out shopping - you can just browse an online store, place your order, and enjoy the convenience of delivery.

Is it a good idea to buy a mattress online?

Yes, buying a mattress online is an increasingly popular option due to the convenience and variety of options it offers.

However, it's crucial to do your research and read customer reviews to make sure you are getting a quality product. What one person considers to be the best mattress in Australia, might not be the best mattress for another.

Make sure to also look at the store's return policy in case something goes wrong.

What firmness is ideal for stomach sleepers?

Stomach sleepers should look for mattresses with medium-firm or firm support, such as those containing high-density foam or pocket springs. This helps keep their spine in proper alignment and reduces aches or pains caused by the waist area sinking into the bed, providing a more comfortable night's rest.

What's the difference between an innerspring vs pocket spring mattress?

Innerspring mattresses are constructed using a traditional system of springs that are connected together to create one unit. They are typically firmer and less supportive than the pocket spring system of mattresses, which feature individually wrapped coils that provide targeted support in order to conform to your body shape and relieve pressure points. As such, pocket spring mattresses may be beneficial for back sleepers who need more support.

What's the difference between tempur and other memory foams?

Tempur is a type of memory foam developed by NASA to provide superior full body support-contouring comfort.

While it may be more expensive than other memory foam mattresses due to its construction and cooling technology, this doesn't mean that newer brands are inferior.

In fact, many are just as comfortable and supportive as Tempur, though it all comes down to personal preference and budget.