A local has bought their dream home overlooking the ocean in Merewether for more than $11 million.
In February 2023, 8 Berner Street was tipped to break Newcastle's residential sale record of $10.25 million and, five months later, it's done just that.
The three-and-a-half-year-old property sold for $11,050,000. It broke the record set last year by the sale of an ocean-facing house on John Parade, Merewether, by $800,000.
Selling agent and Salt Property director Lyndall Allan said the property attracted local, state and international interest with inquiries from Newcastle, Sydney, Brisbane, the US and Singapore.
"I love that a local buyer is going to get to enjoy such a spectacular property," she said.
"We had been working with this buyer for a while to find their dream home, and I'm thrilled they've found it."
She said the property's strongest factor was its position with a 55-metre uninterrupted ocean view frontage, overlooking Dixon Park Beach and the adjoining park.
In 2016, the previous owners bought the block for $3.85 million from a family who held the property for 51 years.
They told Real Estate View the sale was the highest figure paid for a knockdown-rebuild project in Merewether after they cleared the five uninhabited and dilapidated units on the site.
Newcastle-based architect firm CKDS created the new family home, which has ocean views from every room, except the laundry and garage.
"It has a beautiful natural palette to let the ocean backdrop be the hero," Ms Allan said.
On a 518 square metre block, the house takes up the majority of the land. A pool and entertaining area is contained in the home's centre. It also has a self-contained flat.
One of the key features of the property is the use of board-form concrete on the exterior that gives the appearance of timber panelling.
Other features include 26 solar panels and Tesla storage battery, smart technology with lights, air-con, security cameras and watering systems controlled through an app.
Ms Allan said she was thrilled to have set the residential record under her new business, Salt Property, which has been operating just 17 months.
"Tears fell when I heard the sale had gone through. Relief and disbelief that it has actually happened," she said.
"To break the sales record in the region with my own business and under a brand I created, is not lost on me."
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
