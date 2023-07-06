Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle residential sale record broken with 8 Berner Street, Merewether, sold for $11,050,000

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated July 14 2023 - 8:19am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A local has bought their dream home overlooking the ocean in Merewether for more than $11 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.