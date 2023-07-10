Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes July 11 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 11 2023 - 4:30am
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, right, was in Williamtown last week for the beginning of Newcastle Airport's $110 million upgrade. Picture by Marina Neil
OUR current crop of pollies took a photo op, trying to big-note themselves in a sod-turning exercise at Newcastle Airport ("'Powerhouse' airport a step nearer to the world", Newcastle Herald 7/7).

