SOME writers on this page, who are supportive of the Voice, almost invariably fail to give practical and substantial reasons for enshrining the Voice into our constitution and how it will, in practice, improve Indigenous lives. For those of us who have had to work hard for what we have, the stark reality is that for some people their life problems are self-inflicted and can essentially only be solved by themselves. The continual infliction of blame and shame on non-supporters of the Voice for past inhumanity in which they had no involvement and for which they find abhorrent only creates social and community division and racism.

