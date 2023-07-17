UNIVERSITY of Newcastle staff have voted to accept a pay deal after 22 months of negotiations, the National Tertiary Education Union has said.
Members of the union's Newcastle branch voted "overwhelmingly" in favour of the deal, a result the union described as "a celebration of the long and hard campaign to achieve reasonable working conditions at the University for casual staff, professional staff and teachers and academic staff".
Newcastle branch president Associate Professor Terry Summers said it had been a tough negotiation.
"For all staff we successfully defended existing conditions that management were so intent on winding back, and members achieved some very important wins," he said.
"The students and the staff are the University. I want to express my thanks to all of our bargaining team, and all our members at the University who campaigned so hard to defend our existing conditions and won important new gains. I want to thank the students who supported us, and the wider community too.
"We have said consistently that staff working conditions are student learning conditions - and that's a key reason for why reasonable working conditions are so important.
Superannuation for casual staff had been a sticking point in negotiations, with the union pushing for a rise from 10.5 per cent to 17 per cent to match permanent staff.
The negotiation team in June dropped that demand after weeks of Fair Work Commission negotiations.
"This is a critical equity issue - management knows it - and one that we will continue to prosecute," he said.
"We are not done - equity means equity and we will continue to fight for it."
The new deal includes a 13 per cent pay rise over three years.
The Newcastle Herald is seeking comment from the University of Newcastle.
