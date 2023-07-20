It's unavoidable to not make wines that reflect you in some way. I'm introverted, I like to spend quiet time by myself in the cellar or at home with my family, so our wines can also be very introverted. They are reticent and shy, but also delicate and complex because we handle them with the utmost care and allow them to naturally develop complexity. That being said, these wines as mentioned are about the site. So, in every instance, we taste the grapes first. What are they saying at this stage and how can we guide them into a state which best reflects and emphasises those qualities?