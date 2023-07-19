NEWCASTLE Jets coach Rob Stanton wants goalkeeper Ryan Scott to back himself.
Scott gave away a penalty deep in stoppage that gifted Melbourne Victory a equaliser in the Jets' win on penalties in the Australian Cup qualifier in Darwin on Monday night.
Jets midfielder Daniel Stynes headed a ball back towards the byline near the right edge of the penalty box.
Rather than allow the ball to go out for a corner, Scott raced across but was slightly late and clattered into Victory attacker Nishan Velupillay.
Will Wilson converted from the spot to send the match into extra-time.
The play-off went to penalties and Ryan, playing his first game for the Jets, stepped up, diving to his right to deny Wilson with Victory's second attempt.
"For him, it was more a lack of game time," Stanton said. "I don't have a problem with what he did.
"We want the keepers to make decisions to cover us. He came off his line a couple of times earlier in the game and won the ball. If we ask him to do things like that, we have to back his decision making.
"The intent to try and make the right decision is what I like. If we tell him not to make decisions, he will play conservative. You have to take the good with the bad. He probably underestimated the speed of the other player."
Stanton has been impressed with Ryan and fellow shot-stopper Michael Weier.
He had Weier warm up during extra-time and considered putting the fresh keeper in for the shootout until Lucas Mauragis went down with cramp. He had to be replaced completing the full allotment of subs.
"Michael is big and strong," Stanton said. "They are both good keepers. I want them to push each other. Michael showed me some really good stuff. They can help each other to grow and be better."
The Jets will tackle Brisbane Roar in the Australia Cup round of 32 at Maitland Sportsground on Monday, August 14.
"We're so excited to be able to bring a topflight football match to the Maitland region and showcase the high-quality training facilities that the team train out of on a day-to-day basis," Jets boss Shane Mattiske said.
Stanton has two places to fill on the roster. One of which is for a foreign defender.
"There is some work to do there but I know what I am looking for," Stanton said. "The Australia Cup games and friendlies will give me more clarity on that.
"It's also an opportunity for the ones here to say: 'here I am, this is what I have got'.
"It also makes me think about what we really need. If I get them right, it will make a big difference to the team and also help develop the younger ones."
Meanwhile, Western United have confirmed the addition of former Jets playmaker Daniel Penha on one-year loan deal from Brazilian giants Atletico Mineiro.
