Letters

Letters and short takes July 24 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 24 2023 - 4:30am
Correspondent Suellen Hall is celebrating some of the Hunter's hospitality operators. File picture
ON July 3 my husband Aka, my mother Joan and I stayed at the Anchorage in Port Stephens. We had the most wonderful stay enjoying the Nelson Bay area, dining at a delicious Thai restaurant and walking along Little Beach before our early check-in. We loved the sunset, the lightly sprinkling rain and the cosy, comfortable room.

