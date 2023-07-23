All Australians are well aware of the massive funding which is given each year to many entities dealing with Aboriginal affairs, so if the problems are known and the dollars have been taken up year after year, surely the people administering this ongoing massive funding bonanza have fallen short if so many of these problems still exist? I therefore ask, will a 'yes' vote at the upcoming referendum guarantee that we rectify these issues? Problems confronting both Aboriginal and all other Australians cannot be fixed just by altering our long-serving constitution; common sense and competent administration is what is needed. I believe the Voice is a furphy and a distraction.