Nelson Bay arrest leads to charges over alleged Hexham safe heist

By Matt Carr
Updated July 20 2023 - 3:32pm, first published 3:23pm
Hexham heist: man charged after allegedly empty safe stolen

A MAN accused of stealing an empty safe from a Hexham bowling club will face court in September.

