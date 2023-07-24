Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes July 25 2023

By Letters to the Editor
July 25 2023 - 4:30am
Circuit Italia could save Newcastle's East End all the Supercars woes
AS an avid motor racing fan, perhaps Scott Neylon ("Who is Scott Neylon", Newcastle Herald 22/7), could persuade his close friend at City of Newcastle to begin talks with Circuit Italia, pictured, about moving the Newcastle 500 there next March ("New race circuit approaches finish line", Herald 22/7).

