Circuit Italia could save Newcastle's East End all the Supercars woes

AS an avid motor racing fan, perhaps Scott Neylon ("Who is Scott Neylon", Newcastle Herald 22/7), could persuade his close friend at City of Newcastle to begin talks with Circuit Italia, pictured, about moving the Newcastle 500 there next March ("New race circuit approaches finish line", Herald 22/7).
This circuit sounds like it could provide far more exciting racing than the street circuit just 15 minutes from Newcastle Airport. Since it will be open for racing 12 months of the year, the airport would also benefit from the move. Mr Neylon seems to have better communication channels with the council than us whinging East Enders.
JOHN Bonnyman ("Policies all come at a cost", Letters, 22/7), I am also of the opinion that Andrew Constance's policies bankrupted many businesses, and I also believe that it will be us taxpayers who will continue to pay the price for the blunders.
Personally I will never understand why Mr Constance didn't face more scrutiny. After all, this is a man who couldn't even commission trains for Sydney that fit inside the tunnels. Mr Constance also promised to present the business plan for Newcastle's light rail, but after years of making this promise, he failed to deliver before he resigned.
CONGRATULATIONS to Donna Page on her investigation into the curious links between council CEO Jeremy Bath and letter writer Scott Neylon, or however he spells it lately ("Who is Scott Neylon", Herald 22/7).
What struck me was Mr Neylon's claim that, while living in Japan, he kept up his passion for Newcastle current affairs by reading the Herald online. Yet the story says he is not a subscriber. I find the Herald's paywall to be impregnable so I cough up monthly, because I too have such a passion and someone has to pay for quality journalism. So where does Mr Neylon get his detailed information about Newcastle politics?
I was also struck by Mr Bath's previous role with Crosby Textor. The firm's multi-million dollar boosting of the carbon capture and storage boondoggle on behalf of Glencore puts them firmly in the climate-villain camp in my personal opinion.
I have the same opinion of the Supercars saga and Mr Bath's enthusiasm for it, along with his good friend Mr Neylon. But it's great to see good mates sticking together, isn't it?
I DON'T know whether to laugh or cry. Mr Bath, CEO of City of Newcastle council seems to have a friend who uses subterfuge and bluff in his letters to the editor of our local newspaper ("Who is Scott Neylon", Herald 22/7). Firstly, thank you to the fine investigative journalists.
Secondly, yes, I've noticed a few quirks in the letters page which make me think the car race, amongst others, has some questionable supporters.
Thirdly, thank you Lisa Allan. I think the verification process for publication needs to be reviewed.
I feel proud that 'whingers' of the East End are sufficiently concerning, along with the car race, maritime museum, inland pool issues and other local controversies, that subterfuge is used against the citizens. Ms Allan is a brilliant editor. Erudite, balanced and thoughtful; just the person to head the promised review into how letters to the editor contributors are verified.
FEAR-MONGERING is the tool used by cash-for-comment media types and politicians, when the lie loses its power.
It was used prior to the Stolen Generation apology, with fearmongers saying that 'sorry' would result in billions of dollars in compensation. Fear mongers told us Iraq had weapons of mass destruction, a lie, resulting in over 200,000 deaths in Iraq.
Then there's the American war in Vietnam, another lie, fear mongers telling us reds would overrun us here in Australia. Now the fear mongers tell us the Yes vote would lead to demands for change to Australia Day, and many other bogus lies.
Fear-mongering is a political tactic used by opponents, when the lie loses its power, and should be smoked out as such.
STEVE Barnett, if the Knights win against the Tigers was like dating our cousin, that awesome win against the Storm was like the time I woke up next to Miss Universe.
IT'S no mean feat to beat the Storm. Good work, Knights, but we still need a goalkicker; six possible points went begging.
THE more times one reads this story the more one in my opinion becomes suspicious that Scott Neylon's name is more likely used as a nom de plume (alias or pen-name) for some other unknown correspondent ("Who is Scott Neylon", Newcastle Herald 22/7). I believe the misspelling of his own name, the vagueness about where he lives together with his penchant for following a person rather than issues must lead to questions.
EVEN if the Voice referendum was simply about recognising Indigenous Australians in the constitution as Clive Jensen suggests, just as many voices would be saying 'no'. I find it disingenuous and duplicitous of the 'no' advocates to suggest they will say 'yes' to recognition but 'no' to the Voice. They're saying 'no'; 'if only' is not an option.
THE Japanese are about to dump nuclear waste from Fukushima into our oceans. I hope that the proponents of nuclear energy take note. Nuclear power is not an option. Wind, solar, wave, and hydro power are not perfect solutions to our coal/gas energy crisis either, but they are much safer.
IF LNP members really want to be seen as the defenders of those doing it tough after the 10 years of do-nothing policies of their government, they need only advise the Labor government to abolish the planned, inflationary $250 billion in tax cuts to the high end of town and redistribute it to households and businesses that really need assistance.
SHOULD there be a Royal Commission into Robodebt or the next pandemic?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.